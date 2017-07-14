The Internet has spoken and Disney Studios finally answered! It turns out that Avan Jogia, who is almost everyone's favorite choice to play Aladdin in the upcoming live-action remake, reportedly auditioned for the role.

The 25-year-old actor sent in an audition tape of him performing one of the animated movie's classic songs. Now, according to TMZ, Guy Ritchie (the remake's director) and producers are eyeing Jogia for the lead role. Disney has reportedly been struggling to find an actor who can play the beloved titular character. The Hollywood Reporter claims the studio wants someone of Middle Eastern or Indian descent and is having trouble searching for someone who can both sing and act. While Jogia isn't Middle Eastern, he has British Indian heritage on his father's side.