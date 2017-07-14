The Internet has spoken and Disney Studios finally answered! It turns out that Avan Jogia, who is almost everyone's favorite choice to play Aladdin in the upcoming live-action remake, reportedly auditioned for the role.
The 25-year-old actor sent in an audition tape of him performing one of the animated movie's classic songs. Now, according to TMZ, Guy Ritchie (the remake's director) and producers are eyeing Jogia for the lead role. Disney has reportedly been struggling to find an actor who can play the beloved titular character. The Hollywood Reporter claims the studio wants someone of Middle Eastern or Indian descent and is having trouble searching for someone who can both sing and act. While Jogia isn't Middle Eastern, he has British Indian heritage on his father's side.
Fans (as well as us here at Fuse) have spoken up about their choices of who can play the Prince of Agrabah, but Jogia has been the obvious favorite from the beginning thanks to his features that are similar to Aladdin's. The actor is known for starring in Nickelodeon's Victorious alongside Ariana Grande, ABC Family's Twisted as well as movies like The Outcasts and the upcoming A Midsummer Night's Dream.
How is Disney having a hard time casting Aladdin when Avan Jogia is the spitting image???? pic.twitter.com/7ZEonVnK9n— jess solomøn 🌻 (@jsolomon12) July 13, 2017
Excuse me but HOW is @Disney struggling to find an #Aladdin when @AvanJogia exists?! pic.twitter.com/QDTD4DHb8u— Ariana Garcia 🇵🇷 (@Ariana_noGrande) July 11, 2017
I can't believe Disney is having a hard time casting Aladdin when Avan Jogia was literally born to play this role pic.twitter.com/SaX59sRy8A— B L U E - Z (@surfyonce) July 12, 2017
avan jogia or 'beck from victorious' could look, act, and dance the part of aladdin and disney still struggling to find someone? smh pic.twitter.com/FaHcVV0bMv— kya (@nykaiya) July 11, 2017
How is Disney struggling to find an actor to sing and dance to play 'Aladdin'? I found him YEARS ago! #AvanJogia #Aladdin #Disney pic.twitter.com/W3UKWKt4da— Eddy Bee (@EddyBee26) July 11, 2017
It's funny to see all the people who know Avan Jogia would kill the part of #Aladdin except the casting directors pic.twitter.com/EmEpgPtWob— Sasha♥ (@Trillest_Sasha) July 11, 2017
Production on the Aladdin remake was put on hold as the studio tries to find their lead star, but Will Smith is set to portray the Genie—a role made famous by the late and beloved Robin Williams in the 1992 animated classic. While we wait for Disney to finally cast Avan Jogia, watch fellow Disney Channel star Zendaya reveal her fashion influences in this classic Fuse interview:
