"No, it’s a new story. It’s just starting again. I’m excited about it. I think it’s going to be really cool," Reeves explained during MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast this week. The idea isn't too far-fetched, as Reeves replaced Affleck after he stepped down from his director chair back in January. He also teased ideas he had for a new trilogy. “I have ideas about an arc, but really, the important thing is just to start...you have to start with one," Reeves told Fandago earlier this month. "You know, you have to start with a story that begins something.”

Here's yet another update on The Batman: director Matt Reeves (Cloverfield, War for the Planet of the Apes) is starting the movie fresh. In other words, he will no longer be using Ben Affleck's original script.

Back in March, Slashfilm previously had sources saying The Batman was being completely rewritten. "For the record, the original screenplay for The Batman was supposedly in flux last month," the site revealed, "when it was initially reported that the studio was eyeing a 'fresh start.' A day later, it was reported that everyone was happy with the latest draft."

Despite Affleck leaving his role as director, Reeves stated the actor will still take lead as the Caped Crusader. Rumors surfaced in February that Affleck was over the idea of playing Batman and wanted to leave the movie completely. “Ben Affleck, make no mistake, he does want out. He doesn’t want to be Batman anymore. I have been told that Affleck is talking with Warner Bros. in an attempt to get out of being Batman," Collider Movie Talk host John Campea implied. "And if they do not let him out of being Batman that the standalone Batman film that ultimately happens will be the last time we see Affleck as Batman.” But Campea stressed to take his reports "with a grain of salt."

The Batman doesn't have a release date as of now, but you can see Affleck don the Batsuit in Justice League when it hits theaters on Nov. 17, 2017. Take your mind off the film's dramatic journey by watching artists tell Fuse who they think is tougher, Batman or Superman: