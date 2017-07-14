Oh baby! Beyoncé almost broke the Internet once again when she debuted her adorable twins on Instagram today (July 14). The long-awaited photo came in the wee hours of the night and the drowsy Beyhive immediately woke up to the surprising news.

Similar to Beyoncé's initial pregnancy photo, the singer is seen outside with a lush floral backdrop that outlines her frame as she proudly holds her newborn children. She dons a vibrant purple dress as her baby boy and girl—Sir Carter and Rumi—lay in her arms as they sleep. The pop star first announced she was pregnant on Feb. 1 and gave birth on June 17. While she backed out of the headlining slot at Coachella, she later debuted her baby bump during her 2017 GRAMMYs performance.

As with almost every Beyoncé-related announcement, the Internet went wild upon seeing the singer's new photo. So just like we did with the pregnancy news, we rounded up the funniest and best Twitter reactions to seeing the twins for the first time:

