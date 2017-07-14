As with almost every Beyoncé-related announcement, the Internet went wild upon seeing the singer's new photo. So just like we did with the pregnancy news, we rounded up the funniest and best Twitter reactions to seeing the twins for the first time:

Beyoncé's twins already made my skin clearer, cured my depression and restored my ability to love — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) July 14, 2017

Twitter nigga: The world doesn't revolve around Beyonce.



The world: pic.twitter.com/sOQ7J7VfEn — Kill Kay-Z✨ (@Kevunn) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé wrote "Sir Carter and Rumi" not "Sir and Rumi Carter" so is Rumi not a Carter or is Sir Carter Sir Carter Carter? pic.twitter.com/UTOvLLupP4 — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) July 14, 2017

beyoncé actually invented motherhood tbh. pic.twitter.com/BghJelCf6w — king crissle (@crissles) July 14, 2017

good morning everyone especially beyonce — Noisey (@NoiseyMusic) July 14, 2017

What Beyoncé wants, Beyoncé gets 🔥. She had this vision long ago 🌸🌼 pic.twitter.com/2jXhVQEG6B — Reggie 👑 (@Infinite67) July 14, 2017

I feel obligated to spread the word..to EVERYTHING LIVING..

BEYONCÉ POSTED A PICTURE OF SIR CARTER & RUMI ON INSTAGRAM.

A NEW ERA HAS BEGUN. pic.twitter.com/tRDhzUCpxy — queen quen (@quenblackwell) July 14, 2017

You think BEYONCÉ is going to post the first pic of her, Rumi, and Sir Carter and it's not going to be reposted 36753 times!? ARE YOU DUMB?? — Jasmine. (@hausofJazzy) July 14, 2017

can u believe beyoncé and her twins invented flowers pic.twitter.com/aewGJwtdvk — farwz (@farwzz) July 14, 2017