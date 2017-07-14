Oh baby! Beyoncé almost broke the Internet once again when she debuted her adorable twins on Instagram today (July 14). The long-awaited photo came in the wee hours of the night and the drowsy Beyhive immediately woke up to the surprising news.
Similar to Beyoncé's initial pregnancy photo, the singer is seen outside with a lush floral backdrop that outlines her frame as she proudly holds her newborn children. She dons a vibrant purple dress as her baby boy and girl—Sir Carter and Rumi—lay in her arms as they sleep. The pop star first announced she was pregnant on Feb. 1 and gave birth on June 17. While she backed out of the headlining slot at Coachella, she later debuted her baby bump during her 2017 GRAMMYs performance.
As with almost every Beyoncé-related announcement, the Internet went wild upon seeing the singer's new photo. So just like we did with the pregnancy news, we rounded up the funniest and best Twitter reactions to seeing the twins for the first time:
Beyoncé's twins already made my skin clearer, cured my depression and restored my ability to love— Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) July 14, 2017
Twitter nigga: The world doesn't revolve around Beyonce.— Kill Kay-Z✨ (@Kevunn) July 14, 2017
The world: pic.twitter.com/sOQ7J7VfEn
Beyoncé wrote "Sir Carter and Rumi" not "Sir and Rumi Carter" so is Rumi not a Carter or is Sir Carter Sir Carter Carter? pic.twitter.com/UTOvLLupP4— Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) July 14, 2017
beyoncé actually invented motherhood tbh. pic.twitter.com/BghJelCf6w— king crissle (@crissles) July 14, 2017
good morning everyone especially beyonce— Noisey (@NoiseyMusic) July 14, 2017
What Beyoncé wants, Beyoncé gets 🔥. She had this vision long ago 🌸🌼 pic.twitter.com/2jXhVQEG6B— Reggie 👑 (@Infinite67) July 14, 2017
I feel obligated to spread the word..to EVERYTHING LIVING..— queen quen (@quenblackwell) July 14, 2017
BEYONCÉ POSTED A PICTURE OF SIR CARTER & RUMI ON INSTAGRAM.
A NEW ERA HAS BEGUN. pic.twitter.com/tRDhzUCpxy
You think BEYONCÉ is going to post the first pic of her, Rumi, and Sir Carter and it's not going to be reposted 36753 times!? ARE YOU DUMB??— Jasmine. (@hausofJazzy) July 14, 2017
can u believe beyoncé and her twins invented flowers pic.twitter.com/aewGJwtdvk— farwz (@farwzz) July 14, 2017
