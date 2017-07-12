The cast of Black Panther look absolutely regal on the new cover of Entertainment Weekly, which gives fans insight on what to expect from Marvel's latest offering. The Comic-Con preview features Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) at the forefront with Michael B. Jordan (villain Killmonger) and Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia) at his side.

The photos inside the magazine are even better, showcasing the cast on set looking like proud Black kings and queens. It is a refreshing take on superheros that we haven't seen from Marvel in a long time. Nate Moore, one of the movie's executive producers, shared some details on its plot. “What I think we landed on was sort of a cross between James Bond and The Godfather,” he told EW. “A big, operatic family drama centered on a world of international espionage. So hopefully we’re getting the best of both worlds.”