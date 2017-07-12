The cast of Black Panther look absolutely regal on the new cover of Entertainment Weekly, which gives fans insight on what to expect from Marvel's latest offering. The Comic-Con preview features Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) at the forefront with Michael B. Jordan (villain Killmonger) and Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia) at his side.
The photos inside the magazine are even better, showcasing the cast on set looking like proud Black kings and queens. It is a refreshing take on superheros that we haven't seen from Marvel in a long time. Nate Moore, one of the movie's executive producers, shared some details on its plot. “What I think we landed on was sort of a cross between James Bond and The Godfather,” he told EW. “A big, operatic family drama centered on a world of international espionage. So hopefully we’re getting the best of both worlds.”
Director and co-writer Ryan Coogler (Creed, Fruitvale Station) also commented on what makes Black Panther stand out among his fellow Marvel characters. “What makes him different from other superheroes first and foremost is he doesn’t see himself as a superhero,” he explained. “He sees himself as a politician. That’s the first thing on his mind when he wakes up in the morning. ‘How am I going to fulfill my duties as king of this place?’”
The Black Panther cast also includes Angela Basset as Black Panther's mother Ramonda, Letitia Wright as his little sister Shuri, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya (his best friend W’Kabi), Forest Whitaker (who plays longtime advisor to T’Challa’s father), Andy Serkis (Ulysses Klaue), Sterling K. Brown, John Kani, Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Forest Whitaker.
Look out for Black Panther on Feb. 16, 2018 and click here for the intense debut trailer. Next, watch Marvel editor-in-chief Axel Alonso preview the ways the comic-book empire will sync up with its movie and television offerings in 2017:
