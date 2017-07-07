In case you missed the news, Blue Ivy released a fiery freestyle that is better than what some of your favorite rappers can do. It is titled "Blue's Freestyle/We Family," and pops up on Jay Z's 4:44 physical edition as part of three bonus tracks.

The 5-year-old steps in her father's legendary shoes and presents 45 seconds of straight bars. While most of it is unintelligible, what we do know is that everything will forever remain in chaka and everything is always in flacka. Also Blue spitting about "Never seen a ceiling in my whole life" is one of the trillest rap lyrics of 2017. When has truer words been spoken by a toddler?