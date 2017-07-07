In case you missed the news, Blue Ivy released a fiery freestyle that is better than what some of your favorite rappers can do. It is titled "Blue's Freestyle/We Family," and pops up on Jay Z's 4:44 physical edition as part of three bonus tracks.
The 5-year-old steps in her father's legendary shoes and presents 45 seconds of straight bars. While most of it is unintelligible, what we do know is that everything will forever remain in chaka and everything is always in flacka. Also Blue spitting about "Never seen a ceiling in my whole life" is one of the trillest rap lyrics of 2017. When has truer words been spoken by a toddler?
"Blue's Freestyle/We Family" is Blue's second musical attempt following Jay-Z's 2012 single "Glory" that features samples of her heartbeat and cries. That led her to become the youngest person in history to chart on Billboard. So naturally, as Twitter typically does, people went wild once her new freestyle dropped. Scroll through the best reactions to Blue's attempt at rapping below!
Boomshakalaka Boomshakalaka pic.twitter.com/5T6ZGBnNkK— william. (@willtbh) July 7, 2017
Boomshakalaka! Boomshakalaka!— K a r i o. (@itsKARY_) July 7, 2017
Everything in ______
Everything in ______ pic.twitter.com/Dd8wmkwPV9
Heard Blue Ivy's freestyle and had to fix the cover. pic.twitter.com/SY5LMBDObS— Cycle (@bycycle) July 7, 2017
I need my man's Khaliyl & Blue Ivy to Colab ASAP!! pic.twitter.com/KIueEs0cLX— Maségo (@UncleSego) July 7, 2017
future: msmamshkskajaji— sirumi stan 🅴 (@humbIepride) July 7, 2017
me: if you dont shut yo mumbling ass up…
blue ivy: nskskskskksksksh
me: pic.twitter.com/kCky6KuFxW
Blue Ivy: "doitlooklikeiwasleftoff444" pic.twitter.com/Lhdqt0MSx7— ronald isley (@yoyotrav) July 7, 2017
"Never seen a ceiling, in my whoooooole life." pic.twitter.com/9rHrnjpcOW— Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) July 7, 2017
Joe Budden about to be REAL mad at Blue Ivy for being young, happy and rapping. pic.twitter.com/dhfIfuGfcH— Key 🗝🥀 (@amour_key98) July 7, 2017
"BOOM SHAKALAKA BOOM SHAKALAKA"#BeyonceAlwaysOnBeat pic.twitter.com/cFpmltXxBu— BeyonceAlwaysOnBeat (@BeyCandace) July 7, 2017
Blue Ivy said she never seen a ceiling in her whole life...meaning she don't believe in limits #StayWoke— MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) July 7, 2017
Blue Ivy's fan base has been dubbed the Ivy League. I love it. pic.twitter.com/95tAy3J98S— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 7, 2017
.@BET, listen up. Next year, you're gonna give Blue Ivy her THINGS. Best Female Hip Hop Artist is HERS in 2018. Understood? pic.twitter.com/ZlHvzpEGbb— timo (@whenyoupIayme) July 7, 2017
Blue Ivy: Everything a singaaa everything a shacka, everything a shacka. boom shaka laka, boom shaka laka. pic.twitter.com/ZakzacXQdf— Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) July 7, 2017
Blue Ivy: BOOM SHACKALACKA— Vontay is typing... (@AyeYoVontay) July 7, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/k5jdy40Zpr
When Kanye realizes it's time to put North West in the studio after hearing Blue Ivy... pic.twitter.com/18A671geK1— Percy Mack (@Nicktheegr8) July 7, 2017
Blue Ivy needs to come out with a mixtape next year and Asahd needs to produce it. Bout to be LIT pic.twitter.com/3VV84YOIxV— midnight sapphire💎 (@mynameis_LP) July 7, 2017
irl footage of JAY-Z hearing Blue Ivy’s freestyle in the studio pic.twitter.com/up4COH1gDs— The FADER (@thefader) July 7, 2017
me @ miss Blue Ivy's freestyle even though I'm not entirely sure what baby girl is saying pic.twitter.com/sf4ok7QMMo— ♛ (@beytrash) July 7, 2017
