In case you missed the news, Blue Ivy released a fiery freestyle that is better than what some of your favorite rappers can do. It is titled "Blue's Freestyle/We Family," and pops up on Jay Z's 4:44 physical edition as part of three bonus tracks. 

The 5-year-old steps in her father's legendary shoes and presents 45 seconds of straight bars. While most of it is unintelligible, what we do know is that everything will forever remain in chaka and everything is always in flacka. Also Blue spitting about "Never seen a ceiling in my whole life" is one of the trillest rap lyrics of 2017. When has truer words been spoken by a toddler?

"Blue's Freestyle/We Family" is Blue's second musical attempt following Jay-Z's 2012 single "Glory" that features samples of her heartbeat and cries. That led her to become the youngest person in history to chart on Billboard. So naturally, as Twitter typically does, people went wild once her new freestyle dropped. Scroll through the best reactions to Blue's attempt at rapping below!

