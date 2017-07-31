Blue Ivy Carter, the five-year-old daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, just officially debuted her first rap verse in a song called “Blue's Freestyle/We Family.” The full track is now available to stream as a bonus track on Jay-Z’s 4:44 album via Tidal. Audio of Blue Ivy’s fiery verse leaked earlier in July. “Never seen a ceiling in my whole life,” Blue Ivy spits. “Boom shakalaka, boom shakalaka. Everything in shaka, everything in faka.”

This isn’t the first time Blue Ivy has appeared in a Jay-Z song, though. She can be heard crying on the GRAMMY-winning rapper's 2012 song “Glory,” which came out two days after her birth. She also famously appeared in Beyoncé’s “Formation” music video.