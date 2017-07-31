Blue Ivy Carter, the five-year-old daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, just officially debuted her first rap verse in a song called “Blue's Freestyle/We Family.” The full track is now available to stream as a bonus track on Jay-Z’s 4:44 album via Tidal. Audio of Blue Ivy’s fiery verse leaked earlier in July. “Never seen a ceiling in my whole life,” Blue Ivy spits. “Boom shakalaka, boom shakalaka. Everything in shaka, everything in faka.”
This isn’t the first time Blue Ivy has appeared in a Jay-Z song, though. She can be heard crying on the GRAMMY-winning rapper's 2012 song “Glory,” which came out two days after her birth. She also famously appeared in Beyoncé’s “Formation” music video.
The song is one of three 4:44 bonus tracks that were initially only going to be included on the album's physical release, but Jay-Z unleashed them to stream on Tidal on July 29. The other bonus tracks are “MaNyfaCedGod” featuring James Blake, and “Adnis.”
You can listen to all three songs on Tidal. Next, take it back to a classic Jay interview with Fuse where the MC called on hip-hop "to be more conscious" below:
