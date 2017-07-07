A week after Jay-Z dropped what many immediately considered (one of) his most personal album(s) ever, the internet's gotten a hold of three 4:44 bonus tracks tacked onto the end of the physical edition. "Adnis" is about his dad; "ManyFacedGod" is another glimpse into the recent near-dissolution of the Knowles-Carter dynasty.
In between, BLUE IVY RAPS. The track's literally called "Blue's Freestyle/We Family," and starts with 45 seconds of the now-5-year-old spitting. Listen over at /r/hiphopheadss. We'd tell you how dope she is—how charming, how Hov-y and Bey-esque, how impressive—but once you've heard for yourself, that ain't even a statement. Boom shakalaka forever.
"Adnis" and "ManyFacedGod" are also on par with this terrific album. If you're spinning the actual 4:44 CD now, you're ending with a track that does a complete swerve for its final minute, one where Jay jumps on probably the most cold-hearted beat on the record to quote "Yoncé all on this mouth like liquor" and append it with "that my n---a." He also references Rumi, supposedly the name of one his and Bey's new twins; her brother's rumored to be called Sir.
