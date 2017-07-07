A week after Jay-Z dropped what many immediately considered (one of) his most personal album(s) ever, the internet's gotten a hold of three 4:44 bonus tracks tacked onto the end of the physical edition. "Adnis" is about his dad; "ManyFacedGod" is another glimpse into the recent near-dissolution of the Knowles-Carter dynasty.

In between, BLUE IVY RAPS. The track's literally called "Blue's Freestyle/We Family," and starts with 45 seconds of the now-5-year-old spitting. Listen over at /r/hiphopheadss. We'd tell you how dope she is—how charming, how Hov-y and Bey-esque, how impressive—but once you've heard for yourself, that ain't even a statement. Boom shakalaka forever.