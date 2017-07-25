WATCH: @BrendonUrie opens fan mail with @danbharris and tells @PanicAtTheDisco and @KinkyBootsBway fans the best way to get a response! pic.twitter.com/s0yFBAH17N

During his conversation with Harris, the Panic! at the Disco frontman decided to open a bunch of fan mail. The box included fun knick-knacks like classic Frank Sinatra CDs, mini piñatas ("You can put anything in there!"), photos of himself putting on his best Blue Steel and fan's graduation shots. Urie also shouted the thoughtfulness of including a return envelope as well. “You already put a postage stamp on here, absolutely I’ll do that,” he commented.

Brendon Urie continues to be one of the cutest guys on the planet as he displayed his charm on ABC's Nightline. The artist joined Cyndi Lauper to discuss their experience working on Kinky Boots with anchor Dan Harris, per Alternative Press.

Urie and Lauper also weighed in on the importance of steam to help ease their vocal cords (if any aspiring singers needed to know that information). Brendon stars as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots, where Lauper provides the music and lyrics. Don't forget his Broadway run is from May 26 through August 6 at New York City's Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

When he's not on the stage, the singer is prepping new music with Panic! at the Disco. He hinted at what's to come on their forthcoming sixth album in an interview with PopBuzz:

"So I've got probably ten more demos that I've just been hanging on to. Nothing full again, probably just minute and a half ideas. But exciting stuff, stuff I didn't expect to have written. So it's really just bizarre...yeah I guess bizarre is probably the best way to describe it. It's kind of out there...It's more like broken down in terms of production. It's more relying on vocal, where the vocals as a background will build a chord and carry a song instead of a lot of instruments carrying. That's the best way.'"

