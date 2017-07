Brendon Urie continues to be one of the cutest guys on the planet as he displayed his charm on ABC's Nightline. The artist joined Cyndi Lauper to discuss their experience working on Kinky Boots with anchor Dan Harris, per Alternative Press. During his conversation with Harris, the Panic! at the Disco frontman decided to open a bunch of fan mail. The box included fun knick-knacks like classic Frank Sinatra CDs, mini piñatas ("You can put anything in there!"), photos of himself putting on his best Blue Steel and fan's graduation shots. Urie also shouted the thoughtfulness of including a return envelope as well. “You already put a postage stamp on here, absolutely I’ll do that,” he commented.

Urie and Lauper also weighed in on the importance of steam to help ease their vocal cords (if any aspiring singers needed to know that information). Brendon stars as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots, where Lauper provides the music and lyrics. Don't forget his Broadway run is from May 26 through August 6 at New York City's Al Hirschfeld Theatre.