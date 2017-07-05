While BTS is an undeniable key artist in the future of K-pop, the boy band is honoring one of the scene's pioneering acts with their new release.

BTS has put their own spin on the 1995 single "Come Back Home" by Seo Taiji & The Boys, the genre-shifting trio that many followers would agree laid the groundwork for the Korean-pop world we know today. Seo Taiji & The Boys are celebrating their 25-year anniversary since exploding on to Korea's music scene in 1992 and the group's leader has teamed up with a slew of artists to recreate their biggest hits. BTS honor the song's original bebop/hip-hop feel, but put a modern-day spin on the sound (trap beats and woozy synths), new vocal stylings (listen up for some haunting falsetto harmonies on the first chorus) and modern-day lyrics (shout out to the Drake reference).