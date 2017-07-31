Chris Polk/BBMA2017/Getty Images for DCP

Camila Cabello is leaving her Fifth Harmony days in the dust as she continues to rack up endorsements and release new music as a blossoming solo artist. Most recently, she announced she’s the latest international spokeswoman for L'Oréal Paris. "Beauty is kindness to me, putting love out into the world,” the 20-year-old singer said in her debut video for L'Oréal. “The most important thing I've learned is to stay true to yourself, be kind and live life to the fullest. Because you're worth it."

so honored to become the latest member of the #lorealista family @lorealparis ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/BtYIzNIctB — camila (@Camila_Cabello) July 30, 2017

Aside from L'Oréal, the “Crying in the Club” singer also is the newest face for Guess. Mere hours after sharing about her L'Oréal endorsement, she also revealed new music would be "coming soon." A photo she posted on Twitter seemed to confirm new songs titled "Havana" and "OMG" would arrive sometime this summer.

"Havana" and "OMG" will be the follow-up singles to "Crying in the Club" and "I Have Questions." Before "Crying in the Club," she found relative success branching out from Fifth Harmony with a pair of duets. Her “Bad Things” collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 while her “I Know What You Did Last Summer” duet with Shawn Mendes reached ascended to No. 20.