July 2017

Worth 1,000 Words...

Photos of your favorite celebrities... being your favorite celebrities

July 8: JHud Stands Up to Cancer

Jennifer Hudson got down for a good cause this weekend, performing at the at The Masterpass House in Miami Beach for her Stand Up to Cancer Concert. The SU2C ambassador performed at the private BBQ hosted by former MLB pro David Ortiz, who surprised a local cancer survivor and Red Sox fan. 

July 4: United States of Aguilera

Christina Aguilera took the 4th of July holiday to show her love for red, white and blue with a sizzling pool photoshoot. The superstar vamped it up for the camera in a red and white onepiece to swim through crystal-clear blue water, donning her signature red lips to make the look all the more patriotic. Happy birthday, America (and to all of us).

    July 8: JHud Stands Up to Cancer

