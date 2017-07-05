Noname did it, Rapsody did it; Common did it, and Gucci Mane too. Today finally came Chance the Rapper's turn to do the fabled NPR Tiny Desk concert. "I'm a big fan of the series," he told the assembled. "And I didn't know it was actually actually in a office, so this is...very uncouth."

He and his seven-piece band launched into the unlikely opening choice, the soft, sexy "Juke Jam," which features Justin Bieber on its Coloring Book iteration. They're crazy-well-oiled, almost like they've been playing festivals and sold-out stages (like the sold-out 23,000-capacity outdoor venue in Virginia the night before) for ages.