Charli XCX released her bubbly video for new single, "Boys," which literally includes almost all of the cutest musicians and actors on the planet. No seriously, all of your favorite boys (and a lot of Fuse's too!) are featured: Joe Jonas , Jay Park, Diplo , Mac DeMarco, Brendon Urie and Charlie Puth .

“’Boys’ is my favorite music video I've ever made," Charli XCX said in a press release. "I just wanna say a big thanks to all the boys involved, for totally embracing and understanding my vision and being excited by the concept. p.s. no boys were harmed in the making of this video." It is directed by the singer and Sarah McColgan and comes after the Brit pop star's "After The Afterparty" video with Lil Yachty. Charli XCX dropped her Number 1 Angel mixtape back in February and will join Halsey on her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour beginning late September.

