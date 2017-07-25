The Associated Press has obtained audio of the 911 call in the death of Chester Bennington.

Palos Verdes, Calif. police released the audio of the call where a driver was told by a housekeeper that she found the Linkin Park singer's body hanging in a bedroom. The AP describes, "loud sobs can be heard in the background of the call."

Yesterday, the Los Angeles County coroner ruled Bennington's July 20th death a suicide by hanging after a July 21 autopsy. The AP adds that, "no drugs were evident in the singer's room."