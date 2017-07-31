Chester Bennington was laid to rest in what friends are calling a "beautiful," private ceremony in Palos Verdes, Calif., on Saturday, July 29.

TMZ reports an estimated 200 friends and family members attended the service for the late Linkin Park singer who died of suicide on July 20. Former Of Mice and Men member Austin Carlile, who toured and performed with Linkin Park in the past, shared a photo on Instagram showing attendees received yellow wristbands and memorial cards resembling backstage passes. He wrote, "The service today was beautiful. Thank you Linkin Park, thank you Chester. For everything." See below: