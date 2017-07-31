Chester Bennington was laid to rest in what friends are calling a "beautiful," private ceremony in Palos Verdes, Calif., on Saturday, July 29.
TMZ reports an estimated 200 friends and family members attended the service for the late Linkin Park singer who died of suicide on July 20. Former Of Mice and Men member Austin Carlile, who toured and performed with Linkin Park in the past, shared a photo on Instagram showing attendees received yellow wristbands and memorial cards resembling backstage passes. He wrote, "The service today was beautiful. Thank you Linkin Park, thank you Chester. For everything." See below:
The funeral service also reportedly included a full stage for musical tributes.
Bennington is survived by his wife and six children, the former of whom shared a statement on July 28, writing, "He was a bright, loving soul with an angel's voice. And now he is pain-free singing his songs in all of our hearts."
Keep Chester's memory alive by watching this, full in-depth interview from Fuse's On the Record special with Linkin Park:
