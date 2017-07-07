Coldplay are kicking off your weekend in a calm manner, thanks to the release of their new song "Aliens." The track was co-written and co-produced by Brian Eno alongside Markus Dravs (Arcade Fire, Mumford & Sons, Kings Of Leon) It is accompanied by an animated and quite intense lyric video.

"Fly if you want to / That's alright / But if you want to / Call me / Call this line," Chris Martin sings above the blippy, space-age melody as the aliens in the video return to their land. "Just an alien / Just an alien / Oh, we just want to get home again." "Aliens" is the latest taste from Coldplay's forthcoming Kaleidoscope EP following March's "Hypnotised."