Coldplay are kicking off your weekend in a calm manner, thanks to the release of their new song "Aliens." The track was co-written and co-produced by Brian Eno alongside Markus Dravs (Arcade Fire, Mumford & Sons, Kings Of Leon) It is accompanied by an animated and quite intense lyric video.
"Fly if you want to / That's alright / But if you want to / Call me / Call this line," Chris Martin sings above the blippy, space-age melody as the aliens in the video return to their land. "Just an alien / Just an alien / Oh, we just want to get home again." "Aliens" is the latest taste from Coldplay's forthcoming Kaleidoscope EP following March's "Hypnotised."
All proceeds of the "Aliens" song will go towards Migrant Offshore Aid Station, an international NGO that rescues migrants and refugees in peril at sea in the Mediterranean. Eno previously worked with Coldplay on 2008's Viva La Vida and 2011's Mylo Xyloto. The band's five-track Kaleidoscope EP comes after 2015's A Head Full of Dreams album. Look out for its digital release on July 14, with the physical CD and vinyl release to follow on Aug. 4.
Next, watch this classic Fuse interview where Chris Martin opens up about Ghost Stories and songwriting:
User Comments