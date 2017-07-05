Stone Sour just came back with Hydrograd after more than four years away, but that doesn't mean Corey Taylor's kicking back into Slipknot mode. "There's no rush," he tells Rolling Stone in an hourlong talk where he "says 'shit' 37 times and 'fuck' 131 times," per the mag's count. "I'm not looking to do anything Slipknot related for at least two years."

The full, deep interview is definitely worth a read, but here's more of the 43-year-old frontman/prolific commentator's rationale:

"That's the reason why people get so fucking excited when we come back. You give people a chance to miss us. I think that's a lost art. There's so many artists that think they just need to fucking stack albums on top of each other, because they're afraid the audience is gonna go away. Fuckin' let 'em! And then give them a reason to come back. I'm not worried about it. And if I was, I'd be in the wrong business."