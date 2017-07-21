The outpouring of love from musicians for Chester Bennington continues to flow, with Corey Taylor paying tribute to the late Linkin Park frontman last night. During Stone Sour's concert at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mass. Taylor and his bandmate played "Through Glass" to honor Bennington.

"This was one of favorite songs, and I want to dedicate it to him. Chester we will fucking miss you," a visibly emotional Taylor said to the cheering crowd. He then ripped into the 2006 Come What(ever) May single as the audience shouted along to the lyrics with passion. Stone Sour's tribute was one of many beautiful ones, with Stone Temple Pilots releasing a statement on Bennington's passing.