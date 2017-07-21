The outpouring of love from musicians for Chester Bennington continues to flow, with Corey Taylor paying tribute to the late Linkin Park frontman last night. During Stone Sour's concert at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mass. Taylor and his bandmate played "Through Glass" to honor Bennington.
"This was one of favorite songs, and I want to dedicate it to him. Chester we will fucking miss you," a visibly emotional Taylor said to the cheering crowd. He then ripped into the 2006 Come What(ever) May single as the audience shouted along to the lyrics with passion. Stone Sour's tribute was one of many beautiful ones, with Stone Temple Pilots releasing a statement on Bennington's passing.
Along with being part of Linkin Park, Chester was also known as Stone Temple Pilots' frontman from 2013-2015 after Scott Weiland's departure. The band wrote on their website,
Chester,
It is a sad day today to know that so many of us will no longer share in your laughter, friendship and love. You showed us time and time again what it is to be an incredible human being. A beacon of light and hope is what you will always be to us. We love you Chester. We will miss you.
Run The Jewels also showed love to the late rock icon during their Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance last night, dedicating "Down" to him. Chester Bennington died on July 20 at age 41. Law enforcement officials claim the cause of death was apparent suicide, stating Bennington hung himself at a private residence in Los Angeles' Palos Verdes Estates.
