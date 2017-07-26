Heads up Child's Play fans, the newest and seventh movie in the franchise will have a trippier different take. Cult of Chucky director/writer Don Mancini has described it as “Chucky on drugs.” He also points out two movies that inspired Cult's creation.

“This is Chucky as a mindfuck movie, it’s Chucky on drugs. Nightmare on Elm Street 3 was an influence but so was Inception, honestly. These are movies where, deliberately—and we had not done this before with a Chucky movie—you question reality," Mancini told hosts Adam Green and Joe Lynch during his recent appearance on Movie Crypt podcast (via EW). "Because it’s a mental hospital, you’re dealing with a bunch of characters whose own perceptions of reality are altered by their own madness, by the drugs that they’re on, by the dreams that they’re having, by the therapy that they’re having."