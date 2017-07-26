Heads up Child's Play fans, the newest and seventh movie in the franchise will have a
trippier different take. Cult of Chucky director/writer Don Mancini has described it as “Chucky on drugs.” He also points out two movies that inspired Cult's creation.
“This is Chucky as a mindfuck movie, it’s Chucky on drugs. Nightmare on Elm Street 3 was an influence but so was Inception, honestly. These are movies where, deliberately—and we had not done this before with a Chucky movie—you question reality," Mancini told hosts Adam Green and Joe Lynch during his recent appearance on Movie Crypt podcast (via EW). "Because it’s a mental hospital, you’re dealing with a bunch of characters whose own perceptions of reality are altered by their own madness, by the drugs that they’re on, by the dreams that they’re having, by the therapy that they’re having."
Mancini continued,
"So, that was a fun new genre prism though which to look at this character. It was a new kind of story to tell with Chucky, while continuing the thread of Chucky, and Nica, and Andy Barclay, and Tiffany. It was also just a challenge, and really fun, to take these disparate characters from disparate parts of the franchise, and put them on a collision course, and see what happens when Tiffany collides with Nica or when Tiffany collides with Andy Barclay. I mean, these are the sorts of things that…you muse over it in the middle of the night, It’s like, ‘What would that be like?'"
Look out for Cult of Chucky on Oct. 3 (see the creepy trailer here), which is the sequel to 2013's Curse of Chucky. It stars franchise veterans Alex Vincent, Fiona Dourif, Summer H. Howell, Jennifer Tilly and Brad Dourif.
