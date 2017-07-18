All American Rejects: Rick Kern/WireImage; Dashboard Confessional: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Have you ever wondered what your favorite The All-American Rejects song would sound like if Dashboard Confessional performed it, or vice versa? Well get ready to have your paper heart squeal with excitement because the two bands have covered each other's classic tunes. In celebration of their joint tour, Dashboard Confessional recorded their rendition of AAR's 2005 smash "Move Along." The original song's light-hearted melody now gets revved up with intense guitars and a crashing chorus, which is backed by DC frontman Chris Carrabba's commanding vocals. “When covering a song we try to adhere as closely as we can to the most recognizable earmarks. Most importantly the melody,” he told Consequence of Sound, who premiered the tracks. “The fun comes in the choices the band can make around those earmarks. We had a blast making ‘Move Along’ ours. The song has so much color and power it was easy to feel inspired by it.”

So what song did AAR choose? The guys went for 2003's "Hands Down"—the opening track from Dashboard Confessional's third album A Mark, a Mission, a Brand, a Scar. The song gets stripped from its original emo influences and is transformed into a languid, electronic downtempo. Here's what Tyson Ritter had to say about the cover: “’Hands Down’ is an open hearted story of young love. In the original recording, the vocal performance is something that carries you through that tale of pure discovery. Vocally, my immediate intention was to play the opposite. For the musical canvas, we wanted to take all the candy away from this song and feed it nothing but opiates, leaving you feeling as if the instrumentation itself was the nerves the lyrics were expressing.” The bands kicked off their joint tour on July 17 in Boise, Idaho and will wrap up the 20-date trek in Indianapolis, Ind. on Aug. 16. Back in January, Dashboard Confessional dropped their surprise Covered + Taped EP that featured a Justin Bieber cover. The All-American Rejects recently released their first new music in two years with new songs "Sweat" and "Close Your Eyes." Click here for the epic and very daring mini-movie.

Dashboard Confessional and The All-American Rejects 2017 Tour Dates 7/17 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

7/17 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

7/21 – Maplewood, MN @ Myth

7/22 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Casino

7/23 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

7/25 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

7/26 – Detroit, MI @Fillmore Detroit

7/29 – Big Flats, NY @ Tags

7/30 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

8/03 – New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage

8/04 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Grande Theater at Foxwood Resort Casino

8/05 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion at Meadowbrook

8/06 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

8/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

8/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier

8/10 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

8/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

8/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/15 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia

8/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana State Fair