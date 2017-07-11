The singer returned with her new single "Sorry Not Sorry" that oozes sleek confidence as Demi turns a breakup into revenge, spitting, "Now I'm out of here looking like revenge / Feeling like 10 / The best I've ever been / Yeah I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this but it gets worse." The former Disney star's vengence grows more intense as she flaunts her revenge body and attitude throughout the track, belting on the chorus on the soulful-trappy chorus: "Baby, I'm sorry I'm not sorry / Being so bad got me feeling so good / Showing you up like I knew I would."

"Sorry Not Sorry" is the lead single from Lovato's upcoming sixth LP, following 2015's Confident that kept with a similar, unapologetic tone and led Demi to her first GRAMMY nomination.

