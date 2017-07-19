Just a week after sharing her fresh, unapologetic "
Sorry Not Sorry" single, Demi Lovato has returned to grace us with a vibrant summer visual. The video begins with a clear warning: "On June 29th, Demi threw a house party and we made made a music video... This is what happened."
Watch as Demi flaunts and justifies being the baddest all while singing in a blow-up pool full of bubbles. Pay close attention to the star-studded video because if you blink you might miss cameos from Jamie Fox milly rocking, Paris Hilton on the ones and twos and Wiz Khalifa.
The singer's lead single is already climbing the charts and serves as the perfect bouncy clap-back track. Next, check out a throwback Fuse interview where we caught up with singer at Z100's Jingle Ball in 2011.
