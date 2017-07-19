Just a week after sharing her fresh, unapologetic " Sorry Not Sorry" single, Demi Lovato has returned to grace us with a vibrant summer visual. The video begins with a clear warning: "On June 29th, Demi threw a house party and we made made a music video... This is what happened."

Watch as Demi flaunts and justifies being the baddest all while singing in a blow-up pool full of bubbles. Pay close attention to the star-studded video because if you blink you might miss cameos from Jamie Fox milly rocking, Paris Hilton on the ones and twos and Wiz Khalifa.