Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" was already established as the song of the summer, but now it's officially become the song of our LIVES! Billboard announced the catchy-as-hell tune is the most streamed of all time—and it took just an impressive six months to make history.

The original single and the remix featuring Justin Bieber surpassed 4.6 billion streams combined across all services ever since its release in January. Coincidentally enough, "Despacito" snagged the crown of most stream song of all time from Bieber's 2015 "Sorry" hit (4.38 billion streams). 1.18 billion of its streams came from Spotify, with 563.2 million from the original version and 619.2 million from the remix.