Are you ready to head to a galaxy far, far away? Well, you still have to wait awhile for Disney's Star Wars Land to open—but at least we have a little something to enjoy. The first look at the new themed land debuted at the opening day of Disney's annual D23 Expo at California's Anaheim Convention Center.

The virtual tour lasts only 26 seconds, but it's just enough to get Star Wars aficionados ready for what appears to be an incredibly vast and detailed park. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek called the attractions “immersive new worlds" and plans to reveal more details during the latter part of the D23 Expo (which runs from July 14-16). According to Uproxx, Star Wars Land will reportedly have an accompanying hotel where guests can choose to experience the "light" or "dark" side.