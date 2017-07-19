Ron Howard had Star Wars fans in a tizzy yesterday when he posted an Instagram photo that finally shows the first look at what appears to be Donald Glover as young Lando Calrissian. The behind-the-scenes shot from the movie's set reveals the actor in full character in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon. "Lining up a shot today from my director's monitor," Howard wrote in the caption. While the photo is admittedly small, it is just enough to get people excited about how Glover will interpret the iconic character first portrayed by Billy Dee Williams in 1980's Star Wars: Episode IV – The Empire Strikes Back. The only thing he is missing is that memorable space cape! Last week, Howard also shared a photo of a closet filled with vibrant clothing.

The director was announced to take over the Han Solo movie after previous directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord exited the project. Sources stated The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street duo were fired due to "creative differences over style and tone" between themselves and longtime Star Wars screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan. Miller and Lord spent nearly the past five months directing the film in London. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement: "Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew. But it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon."