If you ever imagined Drake providing the soundtrack for the adventures of Westeros and Essos, here's your chance! Detroit-based rapper/producer Tony K had the brilliant idea of mashing together the artist's famous songs with Game of Thrones classic scores for Views From the Throne.

The 10-track mixtape blends songs like "Take Care," "Pound Cake," "Say Something" and "Over" with samples from Ramin Dajawadi's soundtrack that fans of the HBO series will immediately recognize. The end result is a sweeping and haunting orchestral experience that that Drake's songs to a cinematic level. If you're digging it, click here to download the Views From the Throne mixtape for free.