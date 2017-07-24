Drake SZN is still in full effect! The rapper teased new music last night in the most Drake way possible: running through the streets with his woes. Boxer Gervonta Davis shared a video of himself doing some late-night training alongside the rapper and their friends.

But if you pay close attention to the background, there's actually a new Drake song playing—and it sounds pretty legit. "Gervonta Davis made it. Now that n-gga famous," he spits on the clamoring production. "We just got that billboard / He still trying to get on Billboard / We do everything that these n-ggas go and kill for.” The unreleased and untitled track samples Peverelist's 2007 dubstep tune "Roll With The Punches."