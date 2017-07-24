Drake SZN is still in full effect! The rapper teased new music last night in the most Drake way possible: running through the streets with his woes. Boxer Gervonta Davis shared a video of himself doing some late-night training alongside the rapper and their friends.
But if you pay close attention to the background, there's actually a new Drake song playing—and it sounds pretty legit. "Gervonta Davis made it. Now that n-gga famous," he spits on the clamoring production. "We just got that billboard / He still trying to get on Billboard / We do everything that these n-ggas go and kill for.” The unreleased and untitled track samples Peverelist's 2007 dubstep tune "Roll With The Punches."
One can only predict when Drake actually plans to release this song, or if we'll ever hear it in its full studio version. Just a few weeks ago, the artist teamed up with Louis Vuitton and premiered his fluttering "Signs" song during the brand's men's runway show in Paris. It follows March's More Life
album playlist. Click here for our roundup of the best lyrics.
