Dua Lipa heads to Miami with her close girlfriends in the video for "New Rules," the sassy highlight from her self-titled debut album. Directed by Henry Schofield, the singer's crew helps her get over a terrible breakup (complete with synchronized choreography) as they stress these three important rules:

"One, don't pick up the phone / You know he's only calling 'cause he's drunk and alone / Two, don't let him in / You have to kick him out again / Three, don't be his friend / You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning / And if you're under him / You ain't getting over him"

Once Dua recovers from her no-good boyfriend breaking her heart, she helps another friend who is going through the same cruddy cycle. She describes “New Rules” as “the breakup song I wish I had when I was breaking up with someone. I think it’s something everyone can relate to.” The video shows the power of strong female friendships, which are filled with tough love, laughs, cries and a little hair primping.