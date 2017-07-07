Dua Lipa heads to Miami with her close girlfriends in the video for "New Rules," the sassy highlight from her self-titled debut album. Directed by Henry Schofield, the singer's crew helps her get over a terrible breakup (complete with synchronized choreography) as they stress these three important rules:
"One, don't pick up the phone / You know he's only calling 'cause he's drunk and alone / Two, don't let him in / You have to kick him out again / Three, don't be his friend / You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning / And if you're under him / You ain't getting over him"
Once Dua recovers from her no-good boyfriend breaking her heart, she helps another friend who is going through the same cruddy cycle. She describes “New Rules” as “the breakup song I wish I had when I was breaking up with someone. I think it’s something everyone can relate to.” The video shows the power of strong female friendships, which are filled with tough love, laughs, cries and a little hair primping.
"New Rules" follows April's sunny "Lost in Your Light" collaboration with Miguel, as well as previous singles "Thinking 'Bout You," "Be The One," "Blow Your Mind (Mwah)" and last spring's "Hotter Than Hell." They are all lifted from Dua Lipa's self-titled debut album, which was released on June 2. The singer will be joining Bruno Mars' 24K Magic World Tour as the supporting act. Her 10-show trek begins on Sept. 14 in Charlotte, N.C.
Next up, watch the singer's friend Martin Garrix break down their "Scared to Be Lonely" collaboration with Fuse:
User Comments