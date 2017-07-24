Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shows why he's the coolest guy on the planet (thanks to some help from Siri) in Apple's new short film. The actor/dad/producer/sexiest man alive/the world's highest-paid actor/possibly our next president teamed up with the company for the fun ad, The Rock x Siri: Dominate The Day.

Johnson can literally do it all at this point in his career, and he proves it by playing out an intense, action-packed day with Siri by his side. The ad promotes the voice assistant's new integrations (FaceTime, Lyft, iTunes, etc.) while the actor takes over a pilot's plane, paints an extravagant ceiling in Rome and shows off his chef skills. There's also a point where he floats in space, something that the Fast and the Furious franchise has yet to do. It may seem like an exaggeration at first, but I'm pretty sure Johnson can pull off all these things in real life.