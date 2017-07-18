Ed Sheeran fans were caught off guard Monday upon discovering the pop singer-songwriter had seemingly deleted his Twitter account. While it seems his account is back online now (with far fewer followers and no recent tweets), no official word has come from Sheeran's camp for the reason behind his disappearing social account. However, the timing and the singer's history with social media may be two major clues.
Sunday night Sheeran made a highly publicized cameo on the Game of Thrones season seven premiere (watch a clip below). While some viewers thought Sheeran fit right in on the hit HBO fantasy drama, many more fans seemed to think the "Shape of You" singer's cameo was out of place. As expected, viewers took to Twitter to vent their frustrations, make jokes and share memes.
*SPOILER ALERT*— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) July 18, 2017
“That’s a pretty song. I’ve never heard it before.”
Watch @EdSheeran in the premiere episode of #GoTS7. pic.twitter.com/YbADfWqng1
Aside from an innocent post on his Instagram of a behind-the-scenes shot from the GoT set late Sunday night, it seemed Sheeran had no reply to the backlash and jokes about his minor role.
This isn't the first time Ed Sheeran's social media presence (or lack-thereof) has made headlines. Just a few weeks ago Sheeran told The Sun he essentially quit Twitter due to bullying and "mean" comments aimed his way, even going as far as to call out Lady Gaga's fiercely loyal fans.
Back in December 2015, Sheeran announced a social media break to focus on finishing his now-released ÷ (Divide) album. He returned to social media exactly one year later in late 2016 to tease its release. So while Ed Sheeran's music is adored because of his honest songwriting about love and relationships, perhaps his love/hate relationship with social media is the most dramatic story of all.
Below, watch a throwback Fuse interview with Sheeran from 2013 where he defends Taylor Swift's dating life, talks touring with Swift, and "fangirling" over Korean superstar PSY:
