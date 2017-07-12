"Eminem comes in in this bright yellow f--king sweatsuit, hoodie, pants everything... it's bright f--king yellow and I'm like, 'wow,'" Dre says of seeing the young rapper who would soon become Slim Shady. And Eminem's reaction? “I’m looking at Dre like, ‘Dude I see you on TV like all the time. You one of my biggest influences ever in life.'" Then, the magic happened!

Eminem and Dr. Dre recall the first moment they meet (which later gave birth to one of hip-hop's most iconic songs) in the final episode of HBO's The Defiant Ones documentary, which highlights the rise of the producer and Jimmy Iovine. In the clip, the longtime friends and collaborators detail the life-changing meeting where a young Em spit "My Name Is."

Dre then details bringing Em into his home studio where the mega-producer played him the beat that later became his debut 1999 single—"My Name Is." “I had a studio in my house at the time, and I went and I put some samples together and did a couple of things in the drum machine and I did a lot of recording," Dre explained. "I was like ‘Man, listen. I put this sample together. Tell me if you like it.'"

Once Em began to spit the now-iconic "Hi! My name is!" hook, the producer knew it was going to be an instant hit. And the rest, as we all know, is Grammy-winning history. 18 years after their initial meeting, and the friends are reportedly working together for Eminem's upcoming ninth album. The Defiant Ones Allen Hughes recently shared a few details in an interview with Uproxx. “Dre still records. People don’t know this: Dre records every day. Literally, he’s in there recording songs every day," he said. "He’s like Picasso in that way. He’s always painting. Right now he’s producing, in the 11th hour, a track for Eminem’s latest album. So Dre’s still real active in music.”

