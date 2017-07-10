Eminem fans, get your coins ready because a new album from the rap god may be on its way sooner than expected. Allen Hughes, the director of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine new HBO documentary The Defiant Ones, spilled a few details in an interview with Uproxx.
“Dre still records. People don’t know this: Dre records every day. Literally, he’s in there recording songs every day," Hughes said. "He’s like Picasso in that way. He’s always painting. Right now he’s producing, in the 11th hour, a track for Eminem’s latest album. So Dre’s still real active in music.” While the rapper nor Aftermath Entertainment have officially commented on the release, talks about "the 11th hour" makes it seem like the album's deadline is near. But if that wasn't enough confirmation, 2 Chainz also chatted about working with Eminem.
During a recent appearance on DJ Drama's radio show, 2 Chainz revealed that he has a collaboration with Marshall Mathers in the works. D12 member Denaun Porter set up a meeting between the two rappers where Chainz was asked to write a hook for Eminem. He initially hesitated as he proudly pens his own hooks. The two eventually got in the recording studio where Chainz laid a guest verse on a song from Em's upcoming project.
This will mark Em's ninth studio album and the follow-up to 2013's The Marshall Mathers LP 2. Since then, the rapper has appeared on Big Sean's I Decided cut, "No Favors" where he calls out Donald Trump. As we wait for an official release date, tune into a special Besterday podcast episode that celebrates the mad genius that is The Eminem Show for its 15th anniversary:
