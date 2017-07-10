Eminem fans, get your coins ready because a new album from the rap god may be on its way sooner than expected. Allen Hughes, the director of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine new HBO documentary The Defiant Ones, spilled a few details in an interview with Uproxx.

“Dre still records. People don’t know this: Dre records every day. Literally, he’s in there recording songs every day," Hughes said. "He’s like Picasso in that way. He’s always painting. Right now he’s producing, in the 11th hour, a track for Eminem’s latest album. So Dre’s still real active in music.” While the rapper nor Aftermath Entertainment have officially commented on the release, talks about "the 11th hour" makes it seem like the album's deadline is near. But if that wasn't enough confirmation, 2 Chainz also chatted about working with Eminem.