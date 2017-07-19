After teasing new music coming this summer, EXO have not only returned to conquer the K-pop scene once again, but do so with a refreshing new sound for the season.

New single "Ko Ko Bop" sees the phenoms taking an unexpected sonic turn as a subtle, tropical, reggae sound opens the track. Soon enough, electronica flourishes, sexy snares and deeper dub elements get added to the mix as the production grows to seismic, Diplo-esque EDM breakdown for the hook. The juxtaposition of laid-back reggae and heavy-handed dance breakdown makes for a fascinating musical mix, upgraded by the different vocal styles including boy-band belts, raspy raps and falsetto croons from the EXO boys.

Lyrically, "Ko Ko Bop" sees the guys encouraging a potential paramour to let their guard down as they fall for one another, ultimately inspiring a happy mindset to dance and love without worries. The clever lyrics—notably co-written by members Baekhyun, Chen and Chanyeol—play off a ton of double meanings as Baekhyun opens the song singing, "Shimmie shimmie, Ko Ko Bop" before the band declares, "I'm going crazy, oh, going Ko Ko Bop" on the chorus.