Fall Out Boy's new album M A N I A can't come soon enough! To keep us salivating, the boys performed the second single off the album, "Champion," for the first time live on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Sticking with the purple theme, FOB cleaned up nicely for Late Night, swathed in violet light and lowkey outfits for the hard-hitting song that was released last month. It even looks like Patrick's cardigan has a fun purple design on the chest!
A new music video for "Champion" will also be dropping at midnight tonight, with Jaden Smith making a cameo. Wentz has praised Smith in the past, calling him "the next Nivana," so his appearance should be a good one. Another music video for the single featuring Post Malone was previously released in June.
the homie @officialjaden is making an appearance in the Champion video. Reality sets in at 12am est on 7.28 pic.twitter.com/gq4T3cky6U— Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) July 26, 2017
M A N I A officially drops September 15 with Fall Out Boy's tour kicking off October 20 in Cleveland, Ohio. Get your nostalgic feels racing with this classic FOB interview from 2007:
User Comments