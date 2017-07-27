Fall Out Boy's new album M A N I A can't come soon enough! To keep us salivating, the boys performed the second single off the album, "Champion," for the first time live on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Sticking with the purple theme, FOB cleaned up nicely for Late Night, swathed in violet light and lowkey outfits for the hard-hitting song that was released last month. It even looks like Patrick's cardigan has a fun purple design on the chest!