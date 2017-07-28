Fall Out Boy fans, get ready: The video for "Champion" is here! And it definitely has a message.

Hot off the heels of their first live performance of the single, the band gave us a striking visual for the driving song. If some of the stars look familiar, that's because they recruited a star-studded cast to help them out. You'll see appearance from Jaden Smith, Josh Brener of Silicon Valley, Ashley Iaconetti of Bachelor fame and Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why.