Fall Out Boy fans, get ready: The video for "Champion" is here! And it definitely has a message.
Hot off the heels of their first live performance of the single, the band gave us a striking visual for the driving song. If some of the stars look familiar, that's because they recruited a star-studded cast to help them out. You'll see appearance from Jaden Smith, Josh Brener of Silicon Valley, Ashley Iaconetti of Bachelor fame and Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why.
The band also penned a note about "Champion," reference the use of virtual reality throughout the video and cautioning about its dangers. "Smash the fake reality. Don't just sit around and kill time," it reads.
Watch the vid for Champion ft. @officialjaden, Josh Brener, @ashleyiaco + @TGranaderos https://t.co/NQfkjvpOi2 pic.twitter.com/g6fq7QoVBv— Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) July 28, 2017
Jaden Smith, the most notable cameo, comes to save the day at the end of the video in what's a powerful reminder for us to stay present. The band previously released another music video for "Champion" featuring a skate park and Post Malone.
Fall Out Boy's seventh album M A N I A finally drops on September 15 and their supporting fall tour kicks off October 20. While you're here, watch a throwback interview with FOB:
