The Fast and Furious movies have driven to Miami, Tokyo, Brazil, Abu Dhabi, London, Cuba and even jetted on snowmobiles on Russian ice over the past 16 years. The franchise has two more installments before they wrap-up the action-packed story, and going to outer space may not be off the table!
Director F. Gary Gray recently chatted with Screen Rant about the idea, but it seems more plausible than an actual joke. “Outer space? Listen, I wouldn’t rule anything with this franchise," he stated. "When I read submarine I’m like ‘OK, anything’s possible.' [laughs] You never know. I haven’t read 'Dom on Mars' yet but again, you just never know." The Fast crew have crashed into skyscrapers and defeated death, so taking their fancy cars to other planets honestly doesn't seem too far-fetched at this point.
But will the entire cast be open to this fittingly over-the-top concept? Franchise mainstay Michelle Rodriguez recently commented that she may quit the franchise if they don't give more appreciation to the women. "F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one," she wrote in an Instagram post. "Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years... One Love."
Fast 9, the follow-up to April's international box office-smashing Fate of the Furious, arrives in April 2019. The tenth (and final) film in the franchise is already set for April 2021. If that wasn't enough, there may also be a spinoff in the works starring Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron and Jason Statham. Next, watch Tyrese discuss Fate of the Furious female star power and Theron's badass villain with Fuse:
