The Fast and Furious movies have driven to Miami, Tokyo, Brazil, Abu Dhabi, London, Cuba and even jetted on snowmobiles on Russian ice over the past 16 years. The franchise has two more installments before they wrap-up the action-packed story, and going to outer space may not be off the table!

Director F. Gary Gray recently chatted with Screen Rant about the idea, but it seems more plausible than an actual joke. “Outer space? Listen, I wouldn’t rule anything with this franchise," he stated. "When I read submarine I’m like ‘OK, anything’s possible.' [laughs] You never know. I haven’t read 'Dom on Mars' yet but again, you just never know." The Fast crew have crashed into skyscrapers and defeated death, so taking their fancy cars to other planets honestly doesn't seem too far-fetched at this point.