With four strong members and summer single "Down," it's a new and bright day for Fifth Harmony, but a new magazine interview reveals just how tough the group had it for a moment.

Inside a new Billboard cover story, a major theme is how naive a young 5H originally were, with their eagerness to succeed resulting in unfortunate deals and major disregard for their health. The group hired music lawyer Dina LaPolt at the end of 2015, who helped them secure high-powered managers (snagging the same firm that reps Madonna, U2 and Miley Cyrus) and create a long-term plan that the lawyer says "first and foremost included their emotional and mental health."

LaPolt recalled initially opening the girl group's eyes to the situation. "I sat the girls in a hotel conference room and for five hours educated them on trademarks, copyrights and rights of publicity. Then I educated them about every agreement they signed, which [were] the worst I've ever seen in the music business." That sentiment was echoed by member Lauren Jauregui who recalled instances of the group breaking down in tears over fatigue and stress. "They took advantage," she shared. "Like, 'Get in there and record this, you thing." Dinah Jane Hansen added, "We were little girls coming off of a TV show and had a team of people trying to sculpt us into something we weren't."