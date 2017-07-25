Fifth Harmony brought their sassy appeal to late night on Monday, where they performed "Down" on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Lauren, Normani, Ally and Dinah looked classy with a bit of edge as they donned matching black and gray outfits while singing their catchy new single.

The group was also joined by Gucci Mane, who casually rapped his guest verse. But prior to the performance, they announced something very special that fans will love. Before welcoming 5H to the stage, Fallon revealed the group's third album is called—wait for it—Fifth Harmony. Fans can look out for the LP on August 25. It will mark their first project as a quartet since Camila Cabello's departure back in December.