Foo Fighters are being generous with unreleased material off their upcoming album Concrete and Gold—but you've gotta be at a concert or okay with fan-filmed footage to enjoy. On Monday night in Athens, Greece, the rockers debuted "Arrows," above. Last week, Foo Fighters gave Paris fans the first taste of "Dirty Water."

A few days ago, Dave Grohl teased an appearance from Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman on "the heaviest song" on Concrete and Gold. "It sounds like Sabbath and Pink Floyd," he told the BBC, adding that Stockman is "singing like a choir, he built a choir, it’s like 40 vocals stacked. It’s insane, it's amazing.”

Foo Fighters will be on the road in the U.S. from Oct. 7 to Dec. 12. Next, watch an old-school Fuse interview with the dudes: