Visiting BBC 6 Music's morning show on Thursday, Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl dropped a tidbit about Concrete and Gold. The frontman previously teased the upcoming album as featuring "probably the biggest pop star in the world, and I’m not kidding," and now we know what that means to Grohl. It's Shawn Stockman, of Boyz II Men.

Asked what the "weirdest moment" making the band's ninth album was, Grohl said:

“The guy from Boyz II Men walking through the parking lot and me saying ‘Oh, dude, will you sing on our record?’ And he does. On the heaviest song on the entire record. It sounds like Sabbath and Pink Floyd made their—it’s the last song on the record. [Shawn is] singing like a choir, he built a choir, it’s like 40 vocals stacked. It’s insane, it's amazing.”