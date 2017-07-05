On Fourth of July Eve, Foo Fighters were found in France, rocking. At their Paris gig they premiered "Dirty Water," off their newly announced Concrete and Gold album. It's got two very appealing halves, the first being soothingly spacey and the second bursting into a savage smasher that's a cool deviation from the Foos' usual rock wheelhouse.
We've also heard (and seen a fun music video for) Concrete and Gold's "Run."
The new album—the Foos' ninth—hits Sept. 15, following their 2014 record Sonic Highways. To support, they're putting on the Cal Jam 17 festival in San Bernardino, Calif. and touring through Dec. 12 in North America:
Concrete and Gold Tour goes on sale at 10am local time! Find all dates here: https://t.co/XGXUykTJfW pic.twitter.com/8PpmXKQ044— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 29, 2017
