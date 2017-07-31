The powerful message on the white shirt Frank Ocean wore onstage during his Panorama Music Festival set called out bigots with one simple question in all-caps: “WHY BE RACIST, SEXIST, HOMOPHOBIC, OR TRANSPHOBIC WHEN YOU COULD JUST BE QUIET?”
The 29-year-old headliner sported the political shirt Friday night in New York City, just two days after President Donald Trump issued a ban on transgender people serving in the military.
😍 Frank Ocean's shirt: "Why be racist, sexist, homophobic or transphobic when you could just be quiet?" #PanoramaNYC pic.twitter.com/lM46K2pSER— Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) July 29, 2017
The T-shirt, created by Green Box Shop owner Kayla Robinson, is available for fans to buy for $18.99 in white, pink, blue or gold. “This shirt addresses how hate speech will not be tolerated by the ‘tolerant left’,” reads the shirt’s description on Green Box Shop’s website.
Ocean previously blasted Trump’s gun control comments after the Paris terrorist attacks in 2015 and Trump's inauguration crowd size after the ceremony earlier this year. “I’m really excited for these inauguration crowd numbers to come in,” Ocean said. "Don’t cook the books either Donald. We all know your event was dry. No matter how many times CNN anchors repeat majestic or peaceful transition of power."
