The powerful message on the white shirt Frank Ocean wore onstage during his Panorama Music Festival set called out bigots with one simple question in all-caps: “WHY BE RACIST, SEXIST, HOMOPHOBIC, OR TRANSPHOBIC WHEN YOU COULD JUST BE QUIET?”

The 29-year-old headliner sported the political shirt Friday night in New York City, just two days after President Donald Trump issued a ban on transgender people serving in the military.