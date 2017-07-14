French Montana brings the summery party vibes with his video for new single "A Lie." The rapper rides around Harlem in a drop-top with buddy and featured artist The Weeknd, as well as get turnt on some yachts like the wealthy cool guys they are.

Max B also guests on "A Lie," but he makes cameos through old-school footage on various screens, as the Harlem hip-hop icon is currently incarcerated on conspiracy charges related to armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and felony murder. A$AP Rocky, NAV, Belly, and Juelz Santana all make appearances throughout the video too while showing love to the XO and Coke Boys crew.