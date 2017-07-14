French Montana brings the summery party vibes with his video for new single "A Lie." The rapper rides around Harlem in a drop-top with buddy and featured artist The Weeknd, as well as get turnt on some yachts like the wealthy cool guys they are.
Max B also guests on "A Lie," but he makes cameos through old-school footage on various screens, as the Harlem hip-hop icon is currently incarcerated on conspiracy charges related to armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and felony murder. A$AP Rocky, NAV, Belly, and Juelz Santana all make appearances throughout the video too while showing love to the XO and Coke Boys crew.
"A Lie" marks the second collaboration between Montana and The Weeknd, following "Gifted" from the former's 2013 debut album Excuse My French. The song, along with "Unforgettable" with Swae Lee, are featured on the rapper's sophomore album Jungle Rules that was released today (July 14). The LP also has collaborations with the late Chinx, Travis Scott, Pharrell, Quavo, Future, T.I., Young Thug, Marc E. Bassy and dancehall star Alkaline.
