Gerard Way looks back on his memories with the late Chester Bennington in a new interview with Nerdist. While discussing his comic books, the former My Chemical Romance frontman weighed in on the tragic news by revealing how Linkin Park had an impact on his life.

My Chemical Romance was part of Projekt Revolution, a festival that was founded by Linkin Park in 2002 and included alternative metal, nu metal and hip-hop acts. MCR joined the tour in 2007 where Way met his future wife, Mindless Self Indulgence bassist Lyn-Z. He tells Nerdist,

"His band and bringing us on tour, that changed my life. I met my wife. We have an amazing life now and a daughter. My memories of that period and meeting Linds again are tied into Chester and his band. It’s so sad. I think a lot about mental health and it’s something I’ve always wanted to address in Doom Patrol, so I definitely think we’ll see a lot more of that now. I’ve been through depression, dark times, and therapy. I can really apply that stuff to these characters.”