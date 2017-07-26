Gerard Way looks back on his memories with the late Chester Bennington in a new interview with Nerdist. While discussing his comic books, the former My Chemical Romance frontman weighed in on the tragic news by revealing how Linkin Park had an impact on his life.
My Chemical Romance was part of Projekt Revolution, a festival that was founded by Linkin Park in 2002 and included alternative metal, nu metal and hip-hop acts. MCR joined the tour in 2007 where Way met his future wife, Mindless Self Indulgence bassist Lyn-Z. He tells Nerdist,
"His band and bringing us on tour, that changed my life. I met my wife. We have an amazing life now and a daughter. My memories of that period and meeting Linds again are tied into Chester and his band. It’s so sad. I think a lot about mental health and it’s something I’ve always wanted to address in Doom Patrol, so I definitely think we’ll see a lot more of that now. I’ve been through depression, dark times, and therapy. I can really apply that stuff to these characters.”
“I was devastated to hear about Chester. He was actually at my wedding," Way continued. "Not a lot of people were there because we got married super quickly at the end of the tour when half the people had gone home. So there were literally only 30 or 40 people there, and he was one of them.” Rolling Stone points out that Chester excitedly commented on his matchmaking skills in their 2008 interview. "I felt really proud that…Gerard and [Lyn-Z] reignited their friendship and then ended up getting married backstage on the last show," he said next to Chris Cornell. "I was like, 'This is freaking awesome.'"
Chester Bennington was found dead on July 20 at age 41. Los Angeles Coroner’s Office spokesman Ed Winter confirmed the singer's passing is ruled as suicide by hanging. Half a bottle of alcohol was found in his room but there was no sign of drug abuse. A suicide note was not found and the autopsy is yet to be scheduled. Linkin Park cancelled their One More Light World Tour in the wake of the news, which was set to kick off on July 27.
