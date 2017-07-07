Gerard Way's comic book series The Umbrella Academy may have finally found a home! According to ScreenRant, reports claim that Netflix has picked it up for a TV series adaptation. After the company won the bidding war, they linked up with the former My Chemical Romance frontman and The Exorcist screenwriter Jeremy Slater to reportedly work on the show.
The Umbrella Academy was created by Way with illustrations from Gabriel Bá. The first issue was released via Dark Horse Comics on Sept. 19, 2007. As of now, the comic series has a total of 15 issues. The plot takes place in 1977 (the year Way was born) in an alternate reality where President John F. Kennedy was never assassinated. It follows a group of "dysfunctional family of superheroes" who reunite after nine years to help save the world.
The Eisner Award-winning series was later followed up by Way's Doom Patrol Vol. 6 comic book that debuted in Sept. 2016. Way recently teamed up with Spotify to make a playlist for the series, which is part of DC Comic's Young Animals imprint. Along with creating new comic books, Gerard Way also dropped two new songs—"Into the Cave We Wander" and "Pogi's Cavern"—as part of Record Store Day 2017. Both were co-written and recorded with My Chem guitarist Ray Toro.
While we wait for official confirmation of The Umbrella Academy Netflix premiere, enjoy this interview where a platinum-haired Gerard Way chats about books and Star Wars with Fuse:
User Comments