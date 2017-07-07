Gerard Way's comic book series The Umbrella Academy may have finally found a home! According to ScreenRant, reports claim that Netflix has picked it up for a TV series adaptation. After the company won the bidding war, they linked up with the former My Chemical Romance frontman and The Exorcist screenwriter Jeremy Slater to reportedly work on the show.

The Umbrella Academy was created by Way with illustrations from Gabriel Bá. The first issue was released via Dark Horse Comics on Sept. 19, 2007. As of now, the comic series has a total of 15 issues. The plot takes place in 1977 (the year Way was born) in an alternate reality where President John F. Kennedy was never assassinated. It follows a group of "dysfunctional family of superheroes" who reunite after nine years to help save the world.