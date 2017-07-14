So Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Rancid's Tim Armstrong just announced their new supergroup and you will never guess what it is! Are you ready? It's—wait for it—Armstrongs.

Yes, the two pop-punk gods have come together to form a band that includes members of their family. Billie Joe’s son Joey (of SWMRS) is on the drums while Tim’s nephew Rey rounds out their sound. Along with the announcement, the Armstrongs also shared their debut single titled "If There Was Ever a Time." The uptempo jam finds the singers reflecting on coming together as one.