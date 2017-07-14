So Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Rancid's Tim Armstrong just announced their new supergroup and you will never guess what it is! Are you ready? It's—wait for it—Armstrongs.
Yes, the two pop-punk gods have come together to form a band that includes members of their family. Billie Joe’s son Joey (of SWMRS) is on the drums while Tim’s nephew Rey rounds out their sound. Along with the announcement, the Armstrongs also shared their debut single titled "If There Was Ever a Time." The uptempo jam finds the singers reflecting on coming together as one.
All of the song's proceeds will go towards 924 Gilman, an all-ages non-profit punk venue located in East Bay, Calif.—the place where both Green Day and Rancid began their footing in the music world. Along with its digital release, "If There Was Ever a Time" will also get a limited physical release via Hellcat Records.
In Green Day's world, the guys are busy prepping their summer tour that kicks off on Aug. 1 in Auburn, Wash after wrapping their spring arena trek with Against Me! in April. Click here for the full run of dates. Next up, take it back to 2004 with this Fuse interview during the Green Day's iconic American Idiot era:
