Gwen Stefani only released her third studio album This Is What the Truth Feels Like last year (March 18, 2016 to be exact), but the No Doubt diva revealed she's been hard at work in the studio on new music.

"I've been working on new music, which I'm so excited to release this year," she told The Weekender when asked what she's been up to after taking a break from The Voice. "I can’t say too much about it just yet, but I’ve had so much fun in the studio."