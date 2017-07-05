Hell has just frozen over, because we never thought we'd see the day where Iggy Azalea and Azealia Banks would be working together. Yes, the Australian rapper revealed that she has a collaboration with her longtime archenemy on upcoming sophomore album Digital Distortion.

Upon making the news, both fans and critics were shocked that Iggy would want to openly work with someone who has been out to get her for years. She defended the decision thought, tweeting, "I don't expect you guys to understand why i would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope I die." The "Switch" star continued, "This has been something extremely negative for so long, if there is a way to make it positive and also be creative together, I'm here for it."