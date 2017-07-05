Hell has just frozen over, because we never thought we'd see the day where Iggy Azalea and Azealia Banks would be working together. Yes, the Australian rapper revealed that she has a collaboration with her longtime archenemy on upcoming sophomore album Digital Distortion.
Upon making the news, both fans and critics were shocked that Iggy would want to openly work with someone who has been out to get her for years. She defended the decision thought, tweeting, "I don't expect you guys to understand why i would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope I die." The "Switch" star continued, "This has been something extremely negative for so long, if there is a way to make it positive and also be creative together, I'm here for it."
Iggy first announced the album news on Snapchat on July 3. “Public Service Announcement, Azealia is going to be on DD. We are collaborating," she wrote. "Burn your wigs now or preserve them in your freezer for release day.” The two women have been feuding since 2011, with the recent jab coming from Banks last March where she encouraged her to commit suicide. "YAAS slavemaster, drive that slave truck right off the canyon!!!" Banks wrote on Instagram, referencing Iggy's line about being "a runaway slave/master" on the 2011 song "D.R.U.G.S."
They later squashed the feud last June with Banks sharing a message from Iggy saying they should "move past trivial beef with strangers." “Call me crazy, but girl; I don’t hate you. I don’t know you to hate you,” she continued. “I believe you may want to meet me in person so you can steal a lock of my hair and cast a spell hoping I die (lol) I don’t agree with many of your opinions but honestly, at times I empathize with you as a creative Gemini woman.”
See Azalea's response to fans regarding the collaboration below:
I dont expect you guys to understand why i would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope i die.— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017
This has been something extremely negative for so long, if there is a way to make it positive and also be creative together, im here for it.— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017
Well I don't know how much help I'll be, the gp dislikes me too. Lol. I'm just in a different place now. I think it's good for female rap.— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017
dont expect u guys to love her, I disagree with her on tons & It may not last but I won't know if I don't try.— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017
Also I think females in rap need to really be unified to prosper. We need more collaborations to happen.— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017
