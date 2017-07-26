Metallica singer James Hetfield has officially weighed in with some thoughts on Kylie and Kendall Jenner putting their bikini bods over his band's logo.

Upon the release of their vintage T-shirt fashion line, the internet quickly realized the sisters putting their likeness over dead rappers and legendary band logos—including an Instagram pool shot of Kylie swathed over the art of Metallica's 1983 debut LP Kill 'Em All—was misguided and the items were quickly pulled. In an interview with ET Canada, Hetfield called the Jenner's metal-appropriation "disrespectful."