Metallica singer James Hetfield has officially weighed in with some thoughts on Kylie and Kendall Jenner putting their bikini bods over his band's logo.
Upon the release of their vintage T-shirt fashion line, the internet quickly realized the sisters putting their likeness over dead rappers and legendary band logos—including an Instagram pool shot of Kylie swathed over the art of Metallica's 1983 debut LP Kill 'Em All—was misguided and the items were quickly pulled. In an interview with ET Canada, Hetfield called the Jenner's metal-appropriation "disrespectful."
"I guess what they were thinking is, 'We can do whatever we want,'" he said. "To me, it's disrespectful. We've spent 36 years working hard, doing our best to keep a really close connection with people, make every note count. And someone just throws something up over something that we feel—not that it's sacred or anything, but show some respect." Watch the interview below:
The Doors along with other musicians and copyright holders have reportedly pursued legal action against the reality stars.
