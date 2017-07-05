James Van Der Beek has transformed into the world's biggest turn-up DJ in What Would Diplo Do?, Viceland's latest comedy series. The wacky trailer, which premiered today, shows the former Dawson's Creek star rocking Diplo's classic outfit that consists of brand tees, thick-framed glasses and a bevy of baseball caps.

Watch above as the actor awkwardly tries to mock the DJ's voice while taking over music festivals and jamming to beats in the studio. “Sometimes I feel like your head is a little oven, but it only bakes bad ideas,” someone tells Van Der Beek/Diplo at one point. What Would Diplo Do? also stars Diplo's real-life friend and collaborator Dillon Francis, MADtv's Bobby Lee and Friday Night Lights’ Dora Madison.