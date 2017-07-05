James Van Der Beek has transformed into the world's biggest turn-up DJ in What Would Diplo Do?, Viceland's latest comedy series. The wacky trailer, which premiered today, shows the former Dawson's Creek star rocking Diplo's classic outfit that consists of brand tees, thick-framed glasses and a bevy of baseball caps.
Watch above as the actor awkwardly tries to mock the DJ's voice while taking over music festivals and jamming to beats in the studio. “Sometimes I feel like your head is a little oven, but it only bakes bad ideas,” someone tells Van Der Beek/Diplo at one point. What Would Diplo Do? also stars Diplo's real-life friend and collaborator Dillon Francis, MADtv's Bobby Lee and Friday Night Lights’ Dora Madison.
The show was first announced in January, where it was described as “Louie meets WorldstarHipHop crossed with This Is Spinal Tap." The idea came about when Van Der Beek portrayed Diplo in Mad Decent Block Party's very weird commercial last June. It’s pretty deprecating. I didn’t want to take myself seriously, and I think in dance music, you really can’t, Diplo told Entertainment Weekly about the series. "It’s such a silly world. So we thought if we could make it like an Eastbound & Down of DJs it would be really funny."
Look out for the What Would Diplo Do? premiere on Viceland Aug. 3. Below, watch our chat with Diplo and the rest of the Major Lazer crew on the 2016 BRIT Awards red carpet:
